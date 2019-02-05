Sarah Sanders Insists Trump is Doing ‘Very Well’ in Polls: ‘Rasmussen Had Him at 45%’

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders put some hardcore spin on President Donald Trump‘s stagnant approval ratings in an interview on CNN’s New Day ahead of the State of the Union Tuesday.

CNN host John Berman pointed out that the president’s approval rating among independents has remained at a lackluster 41% since 2017.

“And I present that because if the goal here is for the president to expand beyond his base, the evidence is, is that’s been a challenge. He hasn’t had results there,” Berman said. “And I wonder if you’ve thought about why?”

“I think the president’s primary focus isn’t on results in the polls, of which I think there are a number of them he’s doing very well. Rasmussen had him at 45% just earlier this week,” Sanders replied [Editor’s note: Trump has tweeted about polls literally hundreds of times].

“The biggest focus that the president has is actually on results for the American people, not what the polls are going to reflect,” Sanders continued. “That’s why he’s focused on the economy. Everyone in the country is feeling the power of the economic boom that we are facing now under the leadership of the president.”

Watch above, via CNN.

