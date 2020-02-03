Sean Hannity, the most-watched host on cable news, scored his biggest audience ever for his Sunday Super Bowl interview with President Donald Trump.

The interview featured POTUS trashing Democrats on impeachment and mocking his 2020 opponents, Michael Bloomberg in particular.

Hannity’s interview was watched by 10.3 million viewers total when it aired in the hours before the big game, with a whopping 4.2 million alone in the 25-54 demographic.

While the interview marked a record for Hannity, previous Super Bowl interviews drew bigger numbers. Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly’s 2017 interview with Trump drew 12.2 million total viewers, while O’Reilly’s sit down with President Barack Obama nabbed 17.3 million viewers.

Obama’s first pre-Super Bowl interview, with NBC in 2009, drew a massive 22 million viewers. In fact, each one of Obama’s game day interviews had more viewers than Trump’s this year.

Hannity did see better ratings than CBS did for its 2019 Super Bowl interview with Trump, with a 28 percent increase in viewership overall from Margaret Brennan’s interrogation of the president. In the demo, Hannity’s interview was up 31 percent over Brennan.

Meanwhile, the actual game scored 102 million viewers.

