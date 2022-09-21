‘Strong Words’: Nikki Haley Praises Biden UN Speech Condemning Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley praised President Joe Biden’s speech at the UN Wednesday condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as “strong words,” but also criticized him for not calling out the countries that were aiding Russia.

“Did President Biden say anything to dissuade [Russian President Vladimir] Putin from going nuclear and going further into killer mode?” Fox News’ Harris Faulkner asked Haley.

Biden “came out strongly” against Russia, Haley replied. “He called them out for the comments that they’re saying. He called them out for the actions they’ve taken against Ukraine.”

“It was strong words. Now he’s got to follow it with strong actions,” she continued, defining that as working with NATO to send anti-drone equipment and other weapons they need. “We don’t need to send blank checks to Ukraine. You need to make sure they have the ability to defend themselves.”

“What he didn’t do, which I wish he would have gone further, is call out the countries that are helping Russia,” Haley added, citing China’s support, Iran sending drones, and North Korea’s rockets.

“Why do you think he didn’t?” asked Faulkner. “Has he mentioned Iran yet? Took him a while.”

“He wanted to be strong on Russia and did that,” Haley acknowledged, but “in the United Nations setting the best thing to do is call out everybody that’s doing anything that is helping the bully, that’s helping the dictator.”

Biden may have omitted mentioning Iran and China because “maybe he didn’t want to go too heavy,” Haley said, but still he “should have said, ‘look at who is helping Russia,'” to put additional pressure on Putin’s threat of using nuclear weapons.

“We’re talking about a mad man who tried to take a country,” said Faulkner about Putin. “You can’t go too hard. It is words but powerful ones if you use them directly.”

“None of this would have happened had we not had the debacle in Afghanistan,” said Haley. “None of these threats around the world would have happened. But when you go and you show weakness, the enemy sees an opportunity.” She also slammed Biden for “falling all over himself to get into the Iran deal.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

