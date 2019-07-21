Top House Dem Elijah Cummings: ‘No Doubt’ Trump’s a Racist

House Oversight Committee chairman Elijah Cummings said this morning he has “no doubt” that President Donald Trump is a racist.

Cummings said this past week has made him think about the kind of vile, racist attacks he and many others were subjected to decades ago.

“When the president does these things, it brings up the same feelings that I had over 50 some years ago and it’s very, very painful,” he said. “It’s extremely divisive and I just don’t think that this is becoming of the President of the United States of America.”

He told Stephanopoulos he’s heard from constituents saying that they’re “scared,” adding, “I’ve never in my total of 37 years in public service ever heard a constituent say that they were scared of their leader.”

Stephanopoulos asked Cummings if Trump is a racist.

Cummings said, “Yes, no doubt about it.”

You can watch above, via ABC.

