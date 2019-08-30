President Donald Trump spoke with reporters before heading off to Camp David and addressed the departure of his personal assistant Madeleine Westerhout.

Reports indicate she dished to reporters about the first family and claimed she has a better relationship with Trump than his own daughters do, and, per Politico, even said “that the president did not like being in pictures with Tiffany because he perceived her as overweight.”

The president said this afternoon, “She called me, she was very upset, she was very down. She said she was drinking a little, and she was with reporters, and everything she said was off the record… mentioned a couple of things about my children.”

Overall he praised Westerhout as “a very good person” who did a good job but added, “You don’t say certain things.”

He concluded by saying “it was too bad” but they spoke and “I wished her well.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

