President Donald Trump spent a little time on Twitter Saturday evening boosting various defenses of himself offered by Fox News hosts Jeanine Pirro and Jesse Watters.

Trump tweeted out three clips from two Saturday night Fox opinion shows in quick succession: Justice with Judge Jeanine and Watters’ World, all of which concerned defending Trump from the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

All of the videos share a common theme of arguing Trump did nothing wrong in his conversation with the Ukrainian president where he faces scrutiny for allegedly pressuring Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden for him.

In one of the videos, Pirro speaks with Fox legal analyst Gregg Jarrett who argued “it’s not a crime, the conversation with the Ukrainian president.”

“No this is not an impeachable offense,” Jarrett continued.

In a second clip from Pirro’s show boosted by Trump, House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy denounces the impeachment probe, arguing “nothing that he said in [the transcript] is impeachable.”

In the third clip from Watters’ World, Watters defends Trump’s actions by saying he was elected “to drain the swamp.”

“This is a fake crime, a fake cover-up and now a fake impeachment,” Watters said, arguing Ukraine and China have treaties allowing them to share information for Trump’s investigations.

