In brief comments to reporters today, President Donald Trump said he feels he has “zero” responsibility for his likely impeachment.

CNN’s Jim Acosta asked, “Mr. President, do you take any responsibility for the fact that you are about to be impeached?”

“No. I don’t take any. Zero, to put it mildly,” Trump responded, insisting again his phone call with the president of Ukraine was “perfect.”

Around the time of these comments, the letter from POTUS to Speaker Nancy Pelosi came out, featuring denouncements like ”

