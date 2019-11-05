comScore

Trump Volunteers U.S. Army to Wipe Out Mexican Drug Cartels Following Massacre of Nine Americans

By Ken MeyerNov 5th, 2019, 9:28 am

President Donald Trump called for deploying the U.S. Army to Mexico in light of the news that at least nine Americans were killed in a highway shootout.

Multiple reports from the Mexican state of Sonora say that the U.S. citizens, including six children, died when their convoy was ambushed as they traveled to attend a wedding in Chihuahua. Details are still emerging from the massacre, but indications suggest that it was orchestrated by organized criminals including one or more Mexican cartels.

Fox & Friends devoted a considerable amount of coverage to the story on Tuesday morning, and as Trump watched the program, he eventually offered to send the military to Mexico in order to “wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

