Trump Volunteers U.S. Army to Wipe Out Mexican Drug Cartels Following Massacre of Nine Americans

President Donald Trump called for deploying the U.S. Army to Mexico in light of the news that at least nine Americans were killed in a highway shootout.

Multiple reports from the Mexican state of Sonora say that the U.S. citizens, including six children, died when their convoy was ambushed as they traveled to attend a wedding in Chihuahua. Details are still emerging from the massacre, but indications suggest that it was orchestrated by organized criminals including one or more Mexican cartels.

Fox & Friends devoted a considerable amount of coverage to the story on Tuesday morning, and as Trump watched the program, he eventually offered to send the military to Mexico in order to “wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth.”

….monsters, the United States stands ready, willing & able to get involved and do the job quickly and effectively. The great new President of Mexico has made this a big issue, but the cartels have become so large and powerful that you sometimes need an army to defeat an army! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2019

This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth. We merely await a call from your great new president! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2019

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]