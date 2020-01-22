Robert Hyde, a Republican candidate for Congress and the latest person at the center of the Trump-Ukraine scandal after his messages to indicted Rudy Giuliani’s associate Lev Parnas were revealed, joined Chris Cuomo on CNN for an incredibly awkward and bizarre interview on Wednesday.

“You have come up here as being in dialogue with Lev Parnas. You know Lev Parnas?” asked Cuomo, to which Hyde replied, “A little bit.”

As Cuomo then started to ask questions about Hyde’s messages to Parnas, Hyde stopped the CNN anchor to declare, “Well, first off, I’d like to say I brought you a gift. A ‘Hyde for Congress’ phone popper.”

“Appreciate it,” replied Cuomo.

“Blue! I brought a blue one for you,” Hyde declared.

“I like it, thank you,” Cuomo added.

Cuomo then tried to get back into the questions, but Hyde stopped him again to say, “Number two is this is my third interview ever, first time live on TV. I just want the public to know that, and I just brought notes… If you’d noticed, I’m not sweating like Lev. I’ve been here all night.”

Loudly clearing his throat, Hyde continued, “He called me last night while I was in bed. I agreed to it this morning. I apologize to Eric Bolling, my man, I was supposed to do him first. Hopefully he lets me back on some day. I brought notes from the Crown Plaza, not the Ritz like Lev. You guys put me in the Crown, so I just made these notes pretty much in the bathroom.”

“I wanna thank you and CNN for this opportunity,” Hyde remarked in an awards ceremony style. “I wanna thank President Trump and the U.S. Military for providing us the blanket of freedom to do this show. I wanna congratulate Derek Jeter, that was huge…”

“Alright, but hold on,” interrupted Cuomo.

“Hold on, hold on, I’m almost finished,” Hyde shot back. “Please, let me, and then I’ll try to do my best for you.”

Hyde then continued his speech, before concluding, “I’d like to apologize on behalf of Republicans and myself for the name-calling that happened with you and your daughter at that bar with that guy that, you know…”

“Don’t worry about it,” replied Cuomo.

“I’d like to say that I’d never have called you those names. I don’t see it in you, and I’d like to apologize,” Hyde explained.

Cuomo responded, “Hey listen, you’ve got nothing to apologize for, just tell the truth right now and we’ll be good,” as he shook Hyde’s hand.

Finally, as Hyde started to answer a question, he suddenly broke off in the middle of his answer to call the impeachment of President Donald Trump a “hoax.”

“It’s a giant circus, I mean where’s the bribery, where’s the treason. Have you read the transcripts?” he asked.

“I get you. Forget about the legal case, because I want you as a fact witness here. Let them fight it out. That’s what they’re doing,” Cuomo proclaimed.

Nearly 10 minutes later, towards the end of the interview, Hyde asked, “Can I have a few more minutes?” to which Cuomo replied, “No, I gotta go.”

As Hyde began to spontaneously read out President Trump’s achievements, Cuomo told him, “I’ll talk to you afterward, you don’t have to make a case for the president.”

“Where’s the bribery, where’s the treason? Read the transcripts,” shouted Hyde. “Black and white, like Michael Jackson! From the grave!”

Watch above via CNN.

Correction: An initial version of this post referred to Chris Cuomo as Andrew Cuomo. Mediaite regrets the error.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]