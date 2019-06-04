comScore

WATCH: Trump Supporter Who Calls Herself ‘Based Amy’ Stabs Baby Trump Balloon

By Colby HallJun 4th, 2019, 1:24 pm

And now for the latest demonstration developments from London’s Trafalgar Square (or parts nearby)…

It appears that the massive “Trump Baby” balloon that anti-Trump protestors have pulled about various London neighborhoods visited by President Donald Trump has been “popped” by a Trump Supporter who self-identifies as “Based Amy.” Or a more accurate description would be that the balloon was stabbed, and rendered useless, at least temporarily, as a protest device.

Details of the stabbing provided by Daily Beast’s Will Sommer:

Other news revealed by this video? Fox News’ Kevin Corke appears to have been correct in his reporting of demonstrators in support of Trump, a claim that was much-derided by predictable naysayers. A handful of supporters does not make a quorum of Trump support, of course, but at least there are some Brits there looking out for the commander-in-chief of the United Kingdom’s closest ally.

Watch the YouTube video above, courtesy of The Sun.

