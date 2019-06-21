Trump Threatened Reporter with Prison Time for Taking Photo of Kim Jong Un Letter

Donald Trump threatened a Time magazine reporter for taking a picture of a letter from Kim Jong Un the president was showing him off-the-record.

“Excuse me — Under Section II — Well, you can go to prison instead, because, if you use, if you use the photograph you took of the letter that I gave you confidentially, I didn’t give it to you to take photographs of it — So don’t play that game with me,” said Trump, according to Time‘s transcript.

“I’m sorry, Mr. President. Were you threatening me with prison time?” the reporter, Brian Bennett asked.

“Well, I told you the following. I told you, you can look at this off-the-record. That doesn’t mean you take out your camera and start taking pictures of it. O.K.? So I hope you don’t have a picture of it,” the president responded.

“With all I’ve done and the success I’ve had, the way that Time Magazine writes is absolutely incredible,” said Trump.

He then suggested the magazine feature him as Man of the Year.

“And someday within the next 20 years, maybe you’ll pick me as Man of the Year.”

[Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]

