As former Vice President Joe Biden continues to face troublesome developments regarding his 2020 election chances, Bernie Sanders threw his former rival a lifeline on Sunday by stressing the importance of defeating President Donald Trump.

The independent Vermont senator and former presidential candidate spoke about a broad range of issues on Sunday during an interview he gave to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. At one point, Sanders was asked about one of his top advisers, Jeff Weaver, who warned in a recent memo that Biden has not been successful in unifying the progressives and moderates within the Democratic Party.

“What does the vice president have to do about that?” Stephanopoulos asked. Sanders answered by reiterating that Trump is “the most dangerous president in the modern history,” and he believes most of his supporters will recognize that fact and get behind Biden.

“I think at the end of the day the vast majority of the people who voted for me, who supported me…I think they’ll be voting for Joe.” Sanders said.

Ever since Sanders ended his campaign a month and a half ago, he has urged his backers to rally with Biden, though he also warned that the ex-veep’s campaign must reach out its hand to the progressive Sanders base. As such, Sanders told ABC that Biden is “beginning to move in that direction,” but he has to tell them he understands their situation and the issues they care about.

“I think Joe and his staff understand that,” Sanders said. “I think they are going to reach out to our supporters and come up with agenda that speaks to the needs of working families, of young families, of minority communities.”

