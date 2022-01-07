CNN’s Brianna Keilar ripped Fox News hosts for attacking Vice President Kamala Harris over her invocation of Pearl Harbor during her Jan. 6 speech, and provided damning evidence of what she called “hypocrisy” in the form of Fox’s own coverage of a different “day that will live in infamy.”

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, Keilar addressed the outrage expressed on Fox News over the VP’s speech, which she opened with a few historical touchstones:

Certain dates echo throughout history, including dates that instantly remind all who have lived through them — where they were and what they were doing when our democracy came under assault. Dates that occupy not only a place on our calendars, but a place in our collective memory. December 7th, 1941. September 11th, 2001. And January 6th, 2021.

Keilar noted that “on Fox Entertainment television, they didn’t like how Vice President Kamala Harris said that Jan. 6 will be added to the list of dates in American history that will live in infamy,” then played a few clips of that criticism.

Some came from Fox News guests like Rep. Jim Jordan, but also from personalities like Greg Gutfeld, who said “They’re trying to turn it into Pearl Harbor. They’re trying to turn it into 9/11.”

“When I heard Kamala Harris first compare January 6th to 9/11 and Pearl Harbor, it’s ridiculous. It’s an abomination, absurd,” contributor Bill Bennett said.

After that montage, Keilar sarcastically noted “Because after all, these are hosts with deep knowledge of days that will live in infamy.”

She then played a clip of a Fox News contributor directly comparing the burning of the Fox News Christmas tree with Pearl Harbor.

“Eighty years ago this week, they tried to extinguish the darkness in a place called Pearl Harbor,” Rev. Jacques DeGraff told the crowd at the relighting ceremony.

Keilar punctuated the clip by saying “When it comes to hypocrites, there’s always tape.”

Watch above via CNN.

