JUST IN: Trump Classified Docs Attorney Quits Team Days After Trump Pops Off On Case At CNN Town Hall

An attorney working on Trump’s classified documents case has quit the legal team just days after ex-President Donald Trump popped off about the case during a CNN town hall.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and Paula Reid scooped the departure of Tim Parlatore — last seen throwing Trump rape trial attorney Joe Tacopina under the bus — for purported “personal” reasons Tuesday morning:

“It’s been an incredible honor to serve and work through interesting legal issues. My departure was a personal choice and does not reflect upon the case, as I believe strongly the (Justice Department) team is engaging in misconduct to pursue an investigation of conduct that is not criminal,” Parlatore said in a statement to CNN. Parlatore spoke with Trump regarding his exit as well. Parlatore’s exit is notable given he was the attorney who organized searches for additional classified documents last year at Trump Tower, Trump’s properties in Bedminster, Mar-a-Lago, an office in Palm Beach and a Florida storage unit. He also testified before the grand jury as Trump’s team and the Justice Department were embroiled in a dispute in which the Justice Department unsuccessfully sought to hold Trump in contempt for failing to hand over all classified documents after receiving a subpoena in May 2022.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Collins discussed her own reporting, and noted not only the significance of Parlatore’s testimony before the grand jury, but also the “infighting” she has observed in her five years reporting on Trump.

But way at the bottom of Collins’s report was a reminder of a very recent development involving the case.

Collins moderated a CNN town hall at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire Wednesday night that devolved into a chaotic spectacle that sparked a barrage of criticism and recriminations at the network. But several well-versed observers also pointed out that Trump made a series of potentially incriminating statements about the documents case, among others.

Collis and Reid described several of those statements, but lost in the reporting was the fact that Trump lost it and attacked Collins as a “NASTY person” as she pressed him hard on the Special Counsel Jack Smith-led probe.

Watch above via CNN This Morning.

