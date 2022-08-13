WATCH: CNN Analyst Says ‘Both Sides’ Need to ‘Tamp Down’ Vitriol Against FBI Following Trump Raid, Cincy Shooting

CNN analyst and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said “political leadership of both sides” haven’t done enough to “tamp down” on fury over the Mar-a-lago raid, which may have led to the attack on an FBI office in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Following the attack in Ohio, speculation immediately began that the shooting might have had something to do with anger over the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago — anger that Trump fueled with a public campaign to baselessly smear the FBI over the search by claiming they “planted” evidence.

Since then, we’ve learned that the attack was apparently carried out by a supporter of former President Donald Trump — 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer — who was angry about the raid on Mar-a-Lago.

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, anchor Brianna Keilar asked McCabe and CNN counterterrorism analyst and former FBI intelligence adviser Phil Mudd to weigh in on the campaign against their former FBI colleagues.

Mudd told Keilar that “Donald Trump has an amazing amount of influence over people who harbor these sorts of beliefs when he baselessly floats out an allegation, as he did on Monday, about the FBI possibly planting evidence in his residence, which we all know there’s been absolutely zero proof produced for that.”

“He knows that that could have an — that can have an incredibly inspiring effect on people who harbor these extreme beliefs and — and compel them to move to take violent action. It is incredibly dangerous,” Mudd said.

“Yes, and Phil, he’s not the only one, right? I mean, all of this gets amplified. You hear people who support him, elected officials, the kind of rhetoric that they’re using,” Keilar said, and asked “What are your concerns? What’s your message to Republicans who are, as they complain about the weaponization of the DOJ and the FBI, are in a way, weaponizing that rhetoric?”

Mudd gave a lengthy response that he concluded by saying “When people tell someone to be radicalized, people will radicalize.”

Moments later, McCabe punctuated a screed against the “dangerous” environment being produced by circling back to Keilar’s question with a message to “leadership on both sides”:

BERMAN: And Andy, how much risk in this environment do you feel that FBI personnel and other law enforcement personnel are this week? MCCABE: Well, John, I mean, there’s no question that the work environment for FBI people has been getting tougher and tougher. Tougher over the last five or six years, right? So, you know, Trump has been basically at war with the FBI since we opened a case on his campaign in July of 2016. That has a corrosive effect on the ability of FBI agents and professional support staff to — to develop the sort of trust that they need to get their job done. Now we’ve gone one giant step further than that. You have people like this person from Cincinnati yesterday online, talking about actively targeting FBI agents as they conduct their work in field, as they’re out in all of our communities talking to victims, talking to witnesses. You’ve got thousands of FBI people out across the country every single day doing this vital and important work. And now to know that there may be a core element of extremists really anywhere in the country targeting them is incredibly, incredibly dangerous. And could I just, to address Brianna’s question, my question for our political leadership of both sides is where are you? It’s bad enough that their own rhetoric is pushing some of these extremists in that direction. They should be out actively trying to tamp this down. They should be making statements about responsibility, about true patriotism, no matter how they feel about whatever investigation they’re fired up about. There’s no — absolutely no excuse for this sort of provocation to violence. And they should all be out trying to tamp this down.

Within hours, Trump had released the names of the FBI agents who carried out the search.

