Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) was compared to Rachel Dolezal Friday Morning when grilled on her Native American ancestry claims during an interview with Charlamagne tha God.

Appearing on the syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club, Warren spoke of how she came to believe in her supposed heritage while growing up with her family, and she acknowledged that “I shouldn’t have done it.” When Charlamagne asked if she would act differently if she could do things over again, Warren answered with “I can’t go back, but I should’ve.”

Warren spoke of how she wants to use her policy positions to be a “good partner” to other groups of people, but Charlamagne continued to press her on why she repeatedly pushed her claim — noting how the Boston Globe shattered her alleged ancestry with their report on her DNA test.

Charlemagne asked the Massachusetts senator “when did you find out you weren’t [Native American]” and “were there any benefits to that” claim?

“You’re kinda like the original Rachel Dolezal a little bit,” Charlamagne remarked, referencing the white woman who became infamous in 2015 for her claim of being black.

“This is what I learned from my family,” Warren responded, while insisting her claim never brought her any particular advantages in life.

Watch above, via The Breakfast Club. (The relevant portion begins at the 20:20 mark.)

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com