Ocasio-Cortez Says She Supports Impeaching Trump on Many Different Grounds: ‘There’s Just So Much… I Can’t Even’

When it comes to grounds for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) doesn’t even know where to begin.

“I think you could reach in a bag and pull so many things out that are impeachable of this president. I support impeaching this president,” Ocasio-Cortez told Yahoo’s Skullduggery podcast.

Inside that bag, according to the freshman congresswoman, are tax fraud and emoluments — which ranks No. 1 on the Ocasio-Cortez impeachable list.

“I think it’s always been emoluments,” Ocasio-Cortez said. She added, “It’s always been about that for me.”

The congresswoman’s position runs counter to party leadership. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has gone on record against impeaching the president.

“He’s just not worth it,” Pelosi said in March.

But Ocasio-Cortez appears not to feel the same way. Referring to potential grounds for impeachment, the congresswoman said, “There’s just so much. … I can’t even.

Watch above, via Yahoo.

