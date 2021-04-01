The Twitter war between Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) notched another skirmish Thursday, this time over the detention conditions for migrants apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The New York Democrat and the Texas Republican have publicly battled multiple times (despite sometimes actually agreeing with each other), and Thursday’s war of words started when Ocasio-Cortez tweeted about the recent major uptick in the number of migrant children being detained at the southern border, making an oblique reference to a recent gun-laden river cruise that Cruz and other Republican politicians recently took.

“A lot of people who are just now suddenly horrified at the dehumanizing conditions at our border are the same folks who dehumanize immigrants + helped build these cages in the 1st place,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “When we tried to stop this infrastructure over a year ago, we were overruled by BOTH parties.”

“A politician’s strength isn’t based on a trip. It’s based on their policy and voting RECORD,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “And the fact is a LOT of Ted Cruz types who are now going down to meet refugee children in boats outfitted w/ machine guns are the ones who helped create this problem in the first place.”

Ocasio-Cortez also noted that when it comes to immigration, “we’ve been fighting our own party on immigration for a long time.”

Cruz responded within a half-hour of Ocasio-Cortez’s post.

“@AOC explains the real Dem position: abolish ICE,” Cruz tweeted. “Full open borders. Which would make the #BidenBorderCrisis even worse.”

Ocasio-Cortez wasted no time in striking back, reminding Cruz of that time he left Texas for a vacation in Cancun to be a “good dad” and drop his daughters off in Mexico during the deadly storm in February that left millions in Texas without power in freezing temperatures.

“Ted, this is pretty rich coming from someone who fled their own home (and responsibilities) during an environmental crisis to cross the border and seek refuge in Mexico,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “Also you funded cages, expanded cages, and yet you’re complaining about cages. You have no policy, just puff.”

To close, Ocasio-Cortez renewed her demand to Cruz that he resign, following his role in the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

“A reminder that your resignation is 84 days past due. At least,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

“Classic leftist strategy: ignore substance, engage in ad hominem attacks,” Cruz shot back. “True or false: Obama build the cages. True or false: Biden is building bigger cages for more kids. Your policy – open borders & abolishing ICE – would result in millions of kids being abused by traffickers.”

