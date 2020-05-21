The Trump campaign’s The Right View program spent a good chunk of its first episode trashing the show that inspired its own creation, ABC’s The View.

The show, which stars first daughter-in-law Lara Trump, former Fox News pundit Kimberly Guilfoyle, and senior campaign advisers Katrina Pierson and Mercedes Schlapp, debuted on Wednesday night to a viewership of thousands.

The show made no bones about its inspiration, including images of View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin, and Joy Behar in the opening montage — but in grainy black-and-white behind screaming graphics that read “Make Talk Shows Great again!”

About halfway through the show, following a commercial break (yes, they had a commercial break), Guilfoyle reintroduced her co-hosts as “some of the best and brightest women in politics today,” then began to tear into her show’s quasi-inspiration.

“For far too long, the women on ABC’s The View have believed they represent all of women’s views,” she said. “I have news for them, they do not. We know that’s not the case, and they are in fact radical liberal women who feed into the fake news narrative, and they’re obsessed with their hatred towards the president.”

“Like, they can’t even, they’ve got the Trump derangement syndrome goggles on, they’re like where am I, bumping into walls, screaming renting and raving,” Guilfoyle joked, to laughter from her comrades.

“But Americans across the country, they’re getting tired of the fake news media and their partisan games,” she added, and gave as an example the recent lockdown protest during which demonstrators cursed and stalked a reporter who was trying to cover the event.

“Now, the liberal women of The View condemned the protesters, but President Trump in fact called them great people,” Guilfoyle said, then played what she said was a clip of the show’s hosts “degrading these protesters.”

What followed, though, was some footage of the protest, and Sunny Hostin commenting that “those that have been affected the most still want the stay-at-home restrictive orders, and so I think that this is just sort of people playing into Trump’s hands, these are like political ploys.”

“Okay, so there you go, I guess Sunny knows best, right Katrina?” Guilfoyle said, and asked where Hostin is getting her information.

“Probably from elitist CNN,” Pierson replied, as the group launched into a lengthy tribute to the word “elite.”

But Hostin was, in fact, citing one of the many polls that show overwhelming majorities of Americans favoring caution in easing social distancing measures and lockdowns.

When it was Lara Trump’s turn, she said “Shame on these women at The View, who obviously are so out of touch with real America and real Americans and what their actual needs are, it’s disgusting, but it’s what we’ve become very used to seeing on shows like this, and it’s really sad.”

“Yeah, it’s become the propaganda for the Democrats and the liberal left,” Guilfoyle said, then went on to add “you go, ladies on The View, because it’s like amazing for the voter turnout for people supporting the president when you have these ladies on The View sitting there going ‘Oh no no no,’ shaking their finger, wagging their finger at the American people.”

Guilfoyle adopted a mocking head-swiveling pose as she imitated the unnamed View host.

Schlapp then chimed in “Well, and you know you have to wonder, if Joe Biden becomes, would ever become president, which will not happen in our lifetime, who he would pick as press secretary.”

“Will it be Joe Behar? I mean come on people” Schlapp cracked, to some laughter, then did an imitation of Joy Behar’s accent.

Schlapp concluded the segment by saying “shows like The View and some of these other shows, liberal media networks, like, they hate the president, they’ve made it very clear where they stand and they’re, it is propaganda, their goal is to not present the facts.”

Watch the clip above via the Trump campaign.

