comScore

White House Reporter: Sources Say Trump Plans to Personally Donate to Rebuild Notre Dame

By Ken MeyerApr 17th, 2019, 3:23 pm

A member of the White House press corps says there’s a good probability President Donald Trump will make a personal contribution to Notre Dame’s reconstruction.

Ever since Notre Dame was nearly destroyed in a fire earlier this week, international pledges have come pouring in as philanthropists and organizations promised to donate to the cathedral’s rebuilding. According to Newsmax’s John Gizzi, Trump is “very likely” to join in this endeavor.

The news comes hours after Trump tweeted that he spoke to Pope Francis and French President Emmanuel Macron. He said he used this call to offer sympathies for the cathedral while offering assistance in its restoration.

[Photo via Getty Images]

— —

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under

Follow Mediaite

Follow Ken Meyer