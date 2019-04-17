White House Reporter: Sources Say Trump Plans to Personally Donate to Rebuild Notre Dame

A member of the White House press corps says there’s a good probability President Donald Trump will make a personal contribution to Notre Dame’s reconstruction.

Ever since Notre Dame was nearly destroyed in a fire earlier this week, international pledges have come pouring in as philanthropists and organizations promised to donate to the cathedral’s rebuilding. According to Newsmax’s John Gizzi, Trump is “very likely” to join in this endeavor.

Trump very likely to.personally donate to rebuild Notre Dame, WH sources tell me. — John Gizzi (@johngizzi) April 17, 2019

The news comes hours after Trump tweeted that he spoke to Pope Francis and French President Emmanuel Macron. He said he used this call to offer sympathies for the cathedral while offering assistance in its restoration.

Just had a wonderful conversation with @Pontifex Francis offering condolences from the People of the United States for the horrible and destructive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral. I offered the help of our great experts on renovation and construction as I did…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2019

….in my conversation yesterday with President @EmmanuelMacron of France. I also wished both Pope Francis and President Macron a very Happy Easter! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2019

