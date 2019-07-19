AOC: Trump Thinks Not Torturing Migrants ‘Equals an Open Border’ Policy

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pushed back on the idea that she and fellow Democrats are pushing for an open border, as Trump has repeatedly claimed, as recently at Wednesday’s rally in Greenville, NC.

An unidentified reporter caught up with the recently elected Congresswoman representing a New York City congressional district about this subject, asking her “Is that what you are advocating for – open the borders to anyone who wants to come?”

AOC replied, “No, I think we’re advocating for a humane border and he can’t conceive of a border where we don’t cage children, rip them from their parents.”

The congresswoman then shot down Trump’s open borders charge, saying of the President “And to him, a lack of torture equals an open border.”

She then added “He literally cannot think of an immigration system where we don’t hurt innocent people, so I think that’s where he’s coming from there.”

Watch above via NewsBusters.

