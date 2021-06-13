‘As a Woman of Faith,’ Kayleigh McEnany Tells Conservative Conference, ‘I Never Lied’ As Trump’s Press Secretary

Kayleigh McEnany made an eye-popping claim at a conservative conference on Sunday, saying that she “never lied” in her role as former President Donald Trump’s White House Press Secretary, because she was “a woman of faith.”

McEnany was speaking at Turning Point USA’s Young Women’s Leadership Summit, and mentioned how she had been asked at her very first press briefing as press secretary if she would ever lie to the American people.

“And I said without hesitation, no,” said McEnany, “and I never did. As a woman of faith, as a mother of baby Blake, as a person who meticulously prepared at some of the world’s hardest institutions, I never lied. I sourced my information.”

A quick search of Mediaite’s archives presents a much different view of McEnany’s record of honesty, documenting multiple examples of her stretching the truth, dodging questions, just flat-out lying, or backing up some of Trump’s absurd claims.

Politifact has a fairly harsh rating for McEnany’s tenure as press secretary, evaluating her statements as “Mostly False,” “False,” or “Pants on Fire” 56 percent of the time. McEnany earned “Half True” 14 percent of the time, “Mostly True” 28 percent, and “True” zero percent.

Watch the video above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com