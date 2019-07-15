George Conway has penned another Washington Post op-ed blasting President Donald Trump and saying, after years of giving Trump “the benefit of the doubt about being a racist,” he can’t any more.

“Sunday left no doubt. Naivete, resentment and outright racism, roiled in a toxic mix, have given us a racist president,” he writes. “Trump could have used vile slurs, including the vilest of them all, and the intent and effect would have been no less clear.”

In the op-ed, Conway––husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway––shares an ugly moment from his youth and someone lobbed the racist “go back to your country” trope against his mother. In the past few years, he says he felt that while Trump was “boorish, dim-witted, inarticulate, incoherent, narcissistic and insensitive,” he was at least an “equal-opportunity bully” and not a bigot.

The tweets from Trump over the weekend going after four minority congresswomen and saying they should “go back” to their countries (even though three of them were born in the U.S.) appear to have been the final straw for him:

That’s racist to the core. It doesn’t matter what these representatives are for or against — and there’s plenty to criticize them for — it’s beyond the bounds of human decency. For anyone, not least a president.

Conway also made it clear the response from Republicans thus far is not even close to sufficient. You can read the whole thing here.

