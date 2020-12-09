Tucker Carlson Draws Most Viewers Tuesday Night — MSNBC Host Wins in Key Demo

A higher turnout in total viewers for Tucker Carlson helped Fox News score a prime time victory Tuesday, while younger viewers continued to turn in to MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, giving her a win in the key demographic of viewers age 25-54.

Tucker Carlson Tonight had the most viewers overall in prime time, with 3.41 million total, while The Rachel Maddow Show had 3.35 million. CNN’s Chris Cuomo had the fewest total viewers, 2.21 million.

The key demo numbers, however, tell a slightly different story: Maddow won the demo with 571,000, while Cuomo Prime Time came second, with 546,000. Carlson had the lowest number of demo viewers for the night, with 529,000.

The Fox News prime time lineup won in overall viewers Tuesday, with nearly 3 million total. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 2.6 million, and CNN had the fewest, 2.01 million. However, CNN continued to win the most viewers in the younger demo during prime time, with 522,000 – well ahead of the younger turnout on Fox (466,000) and MSNBC (411,000).

Erin Burnett and Joy Reid each had victories at 7 p.m., with The ReidOut pulling 1.98 million total viewers and Erin Burnett OutFront close behind at 1.97 million. Burnett won the demo by a huge margin, with 495,000 viewers, compared to 363,000 for ReidOut.

Martha MacCallum was last in the hour, with The Story with Martha MacCallum getting 1.67 million total viewers and just 238,000 in the demo.

CNN won in both total viewers and the demo during the dayside hours between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, with nearly 1.4 million viewers total and 311,000 in the demo. MSNBC was next, with 1.31 million viewers and 176,000 in the demo, and Fox had the fewest daytime viewers, with 1.3 million overall and 168,000 in the demo.

MSNBC continued to dominate the morning, with 1.41 million viewers tuning in to Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski on Morning Joe, 214,000 of them in the demo, marking more than four weeks straight of beating Fox in the early morning hours. Fox & Friends had more total viewers than CNN – 1.15 million to 807,000 – but New Day barely edged out Fox in the demo, 175,000 to 173,000.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]