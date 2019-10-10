Ousted national security adviser John Bolton is reportedly writing a book about President Donald Trump and his administration.

Axios’ Jonathan Swan reported Thursday that Bolton has partnered with literary agents Matt Latimer and Keith Urbahn to help sell the book.

Latimer and Urbahn’s agency Javelin has negotiated a number of high-profile book deals for tell-alls about the Trump administration, including books for former FBI Director James Comey and former White House aide Cliff Sims.

The Daily Beast’s Maxwell Tani and Asawin Suebsaeng reported last month that Bolton was speaking with literary agents about writing a book.

Bolton’s exit from the White House can charitably be described as messy. Trump stated that he fired Bolton, while Bolton has said he resigned from his position over disagreements with the president on foreign policy.

Bolton has been slowly ramping appearances back up, criticizing Trump’s approach to North Korea in a speech last month.

“He may try to get relief from international sanctions. He may make some concessions. But under current circumstances, he will never give up the nuclear weapons voluntarily,” Bolton said about Kim Jong Un.

Other reporting suggests Bolton has privately criticized Trump’s decision to invite the Taliban to Camp David, which ended in failure.

