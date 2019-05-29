Acosta: Trump Legal Team Source ‘Frustrated’ by Mueller’s ‘Gratuitous’ Remark About Whether POTUS Committed Crime

CNN’s Jim Acosta reported today that a source on the Trump legal team is “frustrated” with Robert Mueller.

President Donald Trump himself reacted to the special counsel’s public remarks by tweeting, “Nothing changes from the Mueller Report. There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent. The case is closed! Thank you.”

But there’s apparently some Trumpworld frustration as well. Per Acosta:

“I talked to a Trump legal team source a short while ago. They are really frustrated with a portion of what Robert Mueller had to say during that statement to the press when he said if he had confidence that the president did not commit a crime we would have said so. This Trump legal team source said that remark was ‘gratuitous’ because essentially what Mueller did was leave the door open to the imagination of the American people that perhaps the president did commit some sort of crime and that was not welcomed inside the president’s legal team.”

