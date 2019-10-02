Like father, like son.

Appearing on Hannity Wednesday night, Donald Trump Jr. raged at House Intel chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) — a man who has drawn the ire of Trump Jr. dad, President Donald Trump, in recent days. In a frenzied rant, Trump Jr. accused Schiff of leaking his emails to CNN.

“If I lied even a little bit … like Adam Schiff has lied to the American people, and in front of Congress the other day, they’d throw me in jail for perjury,” Trump Jr. said. “He’s done it over and over. … He’s probably the person that magically leaked my emails and edited them —which was the big CNN bombshell which made it seem like I got the WikiLeaks stuff the week before as opposed to a week after.”

Trump Jr. added: “Adam Schiff has never been afraid of a microphone. He’s never met a camera he didn’t love. And frankly, he’s never met a camera he didn’t lie to. Adam Schiff is basically the Jussie Smollett of Congress on steroids.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com