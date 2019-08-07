After President Donald Trump trashed Baltimore in a series of Tweets, Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) — who represents the city in Congress — wants the commander-in-chief to come see it for himself.

Speaking at the National Press Club in Washington on Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee chairman appealed to the president to accompany him on a ride-along through the city.

“I want President Trump to come to my district,” Cummings said. “God, I want him to come so bad.”

The congressman added, “I want him to come and look at my entire city. I’ll ride with him for hours if he asks to. Then I want him to go into Baltimore county, where the richest of the rich are. Then I want him to go into Howard county where the richest of the rich are. And then I want him to see all the wonderful things that are happening.”

Cummings went on to chide Trump for his taunts against the city and its residents.

“When you beat up on people who have had difficulties and challenges in their lives, it doesn’t help them,” he said. “Nobody in this room would do that. So I invite him [come to Baltimore].”

Watch above, via CSPAN.

