Lifelong New Yorker President Donald Trump is officially done with the city — having changed his official residency to Florida in a move reported last week. The frosty reception given to the president Saturday night at a Madison Square Garden UFC event seems to indicate that New York is, likewise, done with Trump. And one Fox News host appears rather distraught over the fissure between Trump and the Big Apple.

On Monday’s Fox & Friends, Ainsley Earhardt admitted and came to terms with the fact that New York City – the city Trump has called home for most of his life — has no fondness for the president.

“He loves the city, he loves the state,” said New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin — appearing as a Fox & Friends guest to discuss the Trump-New York relationship.

“He built a lot of it,” Earhardt lamented.

The host later bemoaned the likelihood that Trump would get the Sarah Huckabee Sanders treatment if he were to dine out downtown.

“It is sad,” Earhardt said. She added, “If he wanted to go to a restaurant down in the West Village, he probably would be booed or kicked out of the restaurant. And this is his city.”

