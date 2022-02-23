Jon Stewart Accuses Trump, Fox News of Allying With Putin Against Leftists, Europe: ‘F*cking Bonkers’

Jon Stewart claimed Fox News and former President Donald Trump have effectively entered into an alliance with Vladimir Putin because, in his view, they share the belief that Western Europe and the American Left are “evil.”

On Wednesday, the former Daily Show host took his argument to Twitter and said it was “f*cking bonkers” to watch the situation unfold.

“The Trump/Fox axis isn’t soft pedaling Putin’s actions…They agree with them. They are political allies,” Stewart said. “They believe in the same things. To them, the American Left and most of Europe are the Evil Empire.”

It is fucking bonkers. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) February 23, 2022

Stewart didn’t list any specific examples in his tweets, though there has been much conversation about the rhetoric Trump and Fox News have used when talking about Russia’s threat to Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Shortly after Putin declared Ukraine’s separatist territories independent and announced he was sending “peacekeeping” forces there, Trump gave an interview where he showered praise on Putin and Russia’s incursion into Ukraine’s territory.

“I said how smart is that?” Trump said. “And he’s gonna go in and be a peacekeeper. That’s the strongest peace force. We could use that on our southern border. That’s the strongest peace force I’ve ever seen. There were more army tanks than I’ve ever seen. They’re gonna keep peace all right.”

Trump kept up the Putin cheerleading later on in a statement whacking President Joe Biden’s performance and saying “Putin is playing Biden like a drum. It is not a pretty thing to watch!”

As the Ukraine situation intensified over the last few days, much of Fox News’ opinion coverage has revolved around portraying Putin as strong and Biden as weak, even as the Biden administration moves to sanction Russia. Fox & Friends weekend host Pete Hegseth took it upon himself to defend Trump’s glowing Putin comments by claiming the former president was just “trolling” the media. Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson has pushed talking points advantageous to Russia, minimized Russia’s latest actions, and scoffed at the U.S. government’s Putin-loathing.

