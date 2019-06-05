Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs continued to rage at Senate Republicans tonight for the opposition being expressed by a number of GOP members to President Donald Trump‘s Mexico tariffs.

Mitch McConnell publicly said yesterday most of the conference would be opposed to the idea, and behind closed doors, a number of reports showed there was quite a bit of pushback in a meeting with administration officials.

Dobbs, after decrying the “traitors” yesterday, went back to calling out the “RINOs” today and saying they’re “destroying themselves” and maybe even the country too.

“The RINOs, the radical Dimms, all bringing the same tune, opposing the president and his policies on illegal immigration, a secure border. It is a national emergency,” Dobbs said. “And these RINOs and radical Dimms in effect aligning themselves with the heads of the major Mexican drug cartels.”

He encouraged people to call not just McConnell, but the Chamber of Commerce and a group funded by the Koch brothers.

In another segment of his show, Dobbs was more blunt about the “political suicide” they’re committing:

“Schumer and Pelosi, they seem to be in perfect unison with Mitch McConnell. He seems to be hell-bent on taking the leadership of the Republican party in the Senate, subverting the president, and dooming the Republican party to the loss of the Senate––Republican loss of control in the Senate in 2020!”

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

[image via screengrab]

