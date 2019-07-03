New Report Details ‘Tensions’ Between Don Jr. and Jared Kushner; Don Jr. Calls Report ‘Fake News Bullsh*t’

Donald Trump Jr. is blasting a new report on apparent tensions between him and Jared Kushner.

Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman reports that, as one source put it, the president’s son and son-in-law “really dislike each other”:

The tensions between Don Jr. and Kushner amplified beneath the glare of the Mueller investigation… According to the source, Don Jr. has told people he suspected Kushner was behind the initial leak of Don Jr.’s infamous Trump Tower meeting with Russians to get dirt on Hillary Clinton. “Don was telling people Jared leaked it to hurt him. No one could figure out how it leaked. It was a closely guarded secret.” The source said Kushner has also told foreign dignitaries to steer clear of Don Jr.

Both men, according to Sherman, are vying to be “the ultimate decision makers” in the campaign.

After Sherman’s report came out, the president’s son took to Twitter and called it “fake news bullshit”:

🤣🤣🤣 If there’s a single serious reporter covering the WH that believes a single word that Gabe Sherman “reports” please step forward. More fake news bullshit trying to sow discord because they’re scared of the machine we’ve created to get @realDonaldTrump re-elected in 2020! https://t.co/8SxEAPoDmx — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 3, 2019

Sherman responded on Twitter asking “what specific facts are you disputing in the piece?”

what specific facts are you disputing in the piece? — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) July 3, 2019

[image via Scott Olson / Getty Images]

