comScore

WATCH LIVE: Trump Speaks at 'Howdy Modi' Rally

Pelosi: If Trump Admin Keeps Blocking Whistleblower, ‘They Will Be Entering a Grave New Chapter of Lawlessness’

By Josh FeldmanSep 22nd, 2019, 1:56 pm

Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to colleagues this week about the impending hearing with the acting Director of National Intelligence about the whistleblower complaint regarding President Donald Trump.

Pelosi writes that “the Administration’s blocking of Acting DNI Maguire from providing Congress with the whistleblower complaint calls upon him to violate the federal statute, which unequivocally states that the DNI ‘shall’ provide Congress this information.”

The Speaker calls it a serious national security concern:

If the Administration persists in blocking this whistleblower from disclosing to Congress a serious possible breach of constitutional duties by the President, they will be entering a grave new chapter of lawlessness which will take us into a whole new stage of investigation.

Pelosi has made it publicly clear she opposes impeachment, saying as recently as last week to NPR that she’s still against it and saying that Congress should continue to follow “the facts and the law.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: