RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel: D-Day Anniversary Should Be a Time to Celebrate Trump

On Thursday, dignitaries from far and wide will gather to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day — the Allied invasion of Normandy. In the view of RNC chair Ronna McDaniel, it’s a time for Americans to come together and… celebrate Donald Trump.

Appearing on Varney & Co., the Republican party chair lamented media treatment of President Donald Trump — particularly now, amid the D-Day anniversary.

“I just have a reminder for the media,” McDaniel said. “He’s your president, too. This is our president. This is our country. We’re celebrating the anniversary, 75 years of D-Day. This is a time where we should be celebrating our President, the great achievements of America. And I don’t think the American people like this constant negativity. There are times when we should be lifting up our president, especially when he’s overseas.”

McDaniel went on to laud Trump’s sunny demeanor in the face of heavy criticism.

“He’s trying so hard,” she said. “He’s never been given a break. But [criticism] doesn’t stop him. He keeps his foot on the gas.

“He’s so positive,” McDaniel added of Trump — hours removed from his middle-of-the-night rage tweeting at Bette Midler.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

