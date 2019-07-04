President Donald Trump lashed out at Congressman Justin Amash the morning of Independence Day after the Michigan lawmaker announced he’s quitting the Republican Party.

“Great news for the Republican Party as one of the dumbest & most disloyal men in Congress is “quitting” the Party. No Collusion, No Obstruction!” Trump proclaimed, before arguing Amash quit the party because he could not get nominated after calling for his impeachment: “Knew he couldn’t get the nomination to run again in the Great State of Michigan. Already being challenged for his seat. A total loser!”

Trump’s tweet comes after a Washington Post op-ed in which Amash used his Fourth of July to say he has become “disenchanted” and “frightened” by party politics, particularly those in his now-former party. Amash said he would move forward as an independent. His break with the GOP comes after months of being the lone Republican lawmaker to declare Trump has committed impeachable offenses based on Robert Mueller’s report.

