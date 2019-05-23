President Donald Trump took time out of a speech on farm relief to hit back at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calling her “a mess” multiple times during his speech.

Speaking from the White House Thursday, Trump was surrounded by farmers and senior administration officials to press the passage of the USMCA, a renegotiated trade agreement with Mexico and Canada meant to replace NAFTA.

But Trump appeared to then launch personal attacks, saying that Pelosi doesn’t understand the trade deal. “She’s a mess. She doesn’t understand it. They sort of feel she’s disintegrating before their eyes,” he said.

“The Senate is ready to approve it, the Republican Senate,” Trump said. “The Democrat House is not — Pelosi does not understand the bill.”

Trump went on to criticize congressional Democrats, saying “they want to investigate. After the Mueller report came out, no collusion, no nothing. Let’s start it all over again.”

When asked about Pelosi’s news conference during which she said she hoped Trump’s “family or administration would hold an intervention,” Trump responded: “It’s a nasty-type statement.”

“I will say this. She said I walked in and started screaming and yelling,” Trump continued. “Just the opposite. Because I know that they will always say that, even if it didn’t happen.”

