Trump Complains About Bill Maher’s Show in Twitter Rant: ‘So Many Lies.’

President Donald Trump attacked Bill Maher, complaining his show contains “so many lies” about him and contending he watched a new episode “by accident.”

Trump also contended he is not on vacation in New Jersey, where he is for the next 10 days at his golf club.

“Working almost all of the time, including evenings. Don’t have to be in W.H. to do that,” Trump said.

Got to see, by accident, wacko comedian Bill Maher’s show – So many lies. He said patients in El Paso hospital didn’t want to meet with me. Wrong! Had really great meetings with numerous patients. Said I was on vacation. Wrong! Long planned fix up of W.H., stay here rather than.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2019

….cause big disruption by going to Manhattan. Working almost all of the time, including evenings. Don’t have to be in W.H. to do that…And sooo many other false statements. He is right about one thing, though. I will win again in 2020. Otherwise, he pays 95% in taxes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2019

Trump also said he had “really great meetings with numerous patients” in El Paso, amid a deluge of criticism for the visit.

