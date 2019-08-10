comScore

Trump Complains About Bill Maher’s Show in Twitter Rant: ‘So Many Lies.’

By Connor MannionAug 10th, 2019, 6:03 pm

President Donald Trump attacked Bill Maher, complaining his show contains “so many lies” about him and contending he watched a new episode “by accident.”

Trump also contended he is not on vacation in New Jersey, where he is for the next 10 days at his golf club.

“Working almost all of the time, including evenings. Don’t have to be in W.H. to do that,” Trump said.

Trump also said he had “really great meetings with numerous patients” in El Paso, amid a deluge of criticism for the visit.

