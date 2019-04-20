comScore

Trump Decries ‘Fake News Media’ Over Mueller Coverage, Says Report ‘Written as Nastily as Possible’

By Josh FeldmanApr 20th, 2019, 10:07 am

President Donald Trump continued tweeting on the Mueller report this morning, blasting Robert Mueller and his team even as he continued to tout “No Collusion, No Obstruction!”

The president said it was “written as nastily as possible” by “true Trump Haters”:

He also bashed the “Fake News Media” for trying to “stir up and anger” people with selective coverage:

And he again celebrated the end of the “Witch Hunt” after touting how well the economy’s doing:

