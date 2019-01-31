Trump: ‘I Won’t Even Look’ At Congressional Compromise That Doesn’t Have a Wall

With Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi stating she will not let any more funding goes towards walls on the U.S.-Mexico border, President Donald Trump stated he will not sign another government spending bill unless it has money for extended barriers.

“They’re all saying, let’s do this, but we’re not giving one dime for the wall. That’s okay. But if they’re not going to give money for the wall, it’s not going to work. And if it’s not going to work, the politicians are really wasting their time. We have money. We’re building the wall right now, a lot of it,” he told reporters on Thursday.

“On February 15th, the committee will come back, and if they don’t have a wall, I don’t even want to waste my time reading what they have because it’s a waste of time,” he added. “Because the only thing that works for security and safety for our country is a wall. Now, when you couple the wall with sanctions and drones and all these other things, that works as a combination. But if you don’t have a wall, they’re all just wasting their time. It’s just politics.”

With Republican and Democratic leadership not budging from their positions from the last shutdown, it appears another one is inevitable.

Watch above, via CNN.

