After watching Lou Dobbs earlier tonight, President Donald Trump apparently continued watching Fox Business tonight and quoted Trish Regan‘s downplaying of the Mueller report.

Mueller is set to testify Wednesday, with Democrats expected to ask a lot about the 10 acts of possible obstruction of justice by the president laid out in Volume II of the report, and Republicans expected to confront Mueller over the origins of the Russia investigation.

Tonight Regan said the following during a panel segment:

“In the interest of transparency, I think it’s okay for Americans to hear from him. I read the entire report, and you know what I concluded after reading Volume I and Volume II? There was no there there, Pete. No there there. So we completely wasted everybody’s time, we completely wasted taxpayers’ money.”

Trump shared the quote on Twitter:

“I completely read the entire Mueller Report, and do you know what I concluded after reading both Volume 1 and Volume 2? There is no there there. NO THERE THERE! We completely wasted everybody’s time and taxpayer’s money.” @trish_regan — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2019

In addition to the downplaying of Mueller’s findings, Trump initially tagged the wrong Trish Regan before taking the tweet down and posting a corrected one.

