Trump Says It’s ‘Not Fair’ He’ll Likely Get Impeached in House: ‘Party of Hate!’

President Donald Trump lashed out at House Judiciary approving articles of impeachment, calling the Democratic Party a “party of hate” and saying impeachment is “not fair.”

“It’s not fair that I’m being Impeached when I’ve done absolutely nothing wrong!” Trump said Friday evening. “The Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats have become the Party of Hate.”

On Friday morning, the House Judiciary Committee led by Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) approved two articles of impeachment against Trump on counts of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The articles passed on a party line vote, with all Democrats voting in favor.

The articles now move forward to the House for a full vote — which will likely take place late next week.

