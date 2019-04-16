‘What’s With Fox News?’ Trump Accuses Network of Barring His Supporters From Bernie Sanders Town Hall

President Donald Trump is still unhappy with Fox News over the Bernie Sanders town hall, and now he’s accusing the network of keeping his supporters out.

Bret Baier noted last night that the crowd was a mix of “a lot of Democrats,” as well as “Republicans, independents, Democratic socialists, [and] conservatives.”

This morning POTUS remarked upon how “strange” the town hall was, but tonight he accused Fox News of keeping his supporters out and keeping the venue “stuffed with Bernie supporters.”

Many Trump Fans & Signs were outside of the @FoxNews Studio last night in the now thriving (Thank you President Trump) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, for the interview with Crazy Bernie Sanders. Big complaints about not being let in-stuffed with Bernie supporters. What’s with @FoxNews? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2019

It’s unclear where the president is getting this from. Reports on the town hall noted some Trump supporters protesting outside, but don’t mention complaints about not being let in.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com