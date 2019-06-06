White House Reportedly Considering Tariff Delay as Mexico Pledges to Step Up Immigration Enforcement

President Donald Trump’s administration is reportedly considering delaying imposing tariffs on Mexico as the country pushes for more time while pledging to increase immigration enforcement and overhaul asylum rules.

Bloomberg News reports that Mexico is pushing for more time to negotiate over concerns the two sides won’t be able to reach agreement on all the steps Mexico would have to take to avert the tariffs. The president has said a 5% tariff on all Mexican goods will begin Monday.

The tariff would be followed by an increase by 5 percentage points at the start of subsequent months until it hits 25% on Oct. 1.

One U.S. official told Bloomberg the most likely outcome is still that a 5% tariff goes into effect, but the official noted that U.S. negotiators recognize that Mexico is taking the talks seriously and working quickly to address concerns.

The Washington Post reports Mexican officials have pledged to deploy up to 6,000 National Guard troops to the country’s border region with Guatemala.

The Post also reported that the U.S. and Mexico are negotiating a plan that would force Central Americans to seek refuge in the first foreign country they set foot upon after fleeing their countries in an overhaul of current asylum rules.

Officials for both sides have cautioned a deal is not finalized and Trump might not even accept whatever deal negotiators come up with.

