President Donald Trump retweeted a post Sunday that was highly critical of Dr. Anthony Fauci — and ended with a call to fire the coronavirus task force member.

Now White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley has a statement out saying the president “is not firing Dr. Fauci” and claiming the tweet “clearly exposed media attempts to maliciously push a falsehood about his China decision in an attempt to rewrite history.”

CNN’s Anderson Cooper couldn’t help but find Gidley’s statement patently absurd:

“It’s so cheap of Hogan Gidley to try to use this opportunity to bash Democrats or bash reporters. It’s the president who retweeted this person’s tweet about ‘#FireFauci.’ The idea — the President of the United States is the most important person on the national stage and if he’s retweeting some person who’s tweeting about firing Fauci, you would think it had some meaning. The idea that Hogan Gidley is saying this is all just reporters elevating this. It’s just ridiculous.”

“I don’t know why it bothers me, it’s what we should expect from this White House,” Cooper added.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]