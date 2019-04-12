comScore

AOC Calls on Members of Congress to Respond to Trump’s ‘Explicit Attack’ on Ilhan Omar

By Tamar AuberApr 12th, 2019, 8:56 pm

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called on members of Congress to respond to President Donald Trump‘s ‘explicit’ attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar on Friday night.

“Members of Congress have a duty to respond to the President’s explicit attack today,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “[ Omar’s] life is in danger. For our colleagues to be silent is to be complicit in the outright, dangerous targeting of a member of Congress. We must speak out.”

AOC was referring to this tweeted out video that interspersed Omar’s words with images of 9/11.

The tweet sparked outrage across Twitter.

Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are among those who have already rebuked Trump.

