AOC Calls on Members of Congress to Respond to Trump’s ‘Explicit Attack’ on Ilhan Omar
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called on members of Congress to respond to President Donald Trump‘s ‘explicit’ attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar on Friday night.
“Members of Congress have a duty to respond to the President’s explicit attack today,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “[ Omar’s] life is in danger. For our colleagues to be silent is to be complicit in the outright, dangerous targeting of a member of Congress. We must speak out.”
Members of Congress have a duty to respond to the President’s explicit attack today.@IlhanMN’s life is in danger. For our colleagues to be silent is to be complicit in the outright, dangerous targeting of a member of Congress.
We must speak out.
“First they came…” pic.twitter.com/ygOX1vhE9j
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 12, 2019
AOC was referring to this tweeted out video that interspersed Omar’s words with images of 9/11.
WE WILL NEVER FORGET! pic.twitter.com/VxrGFRFeJM
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2019
The tweet sparked outrage across Twitter.
Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are among those who have already rebuked Trump.
Ilhan Omar is a leader with strength and courage. She won't back down to Trump's racism and hate, and neither will we. The disgusting and dangerous attacks against her must end.
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 13, 2019
The President is inciting violence against a sitting Congresswoman—and an entire group of Americans based on their religion. It's disgusting. It's shameful. And any elected leader who refuses to condemn it shares responsibility for it.
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 13, 2019
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com