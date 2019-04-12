AOC Calls on Members of Congress to Respond to Trump’s ‘Explicit Attack’ on Ilhan Omar

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called on members of Congress to respond to President Donald Trump‘s ‘explicit’ attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar on Friday night.

“Members of Congress have a duty to respond to the President’s explicit attack today,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “[ Omar’s] life is in danger. For our colleagues to be silent is to be complicit in the outright, dangerous targeting of a member of Congress. We must speak out.”

Members of Congress have a duty to respond to the President’s explicit attack today.@IlhanMN’s life is in danger. For our colleagues to be silent is to be complicit in the outright, dangerous targeting of a member of Congress. We must speak out. “First they came…” pic.twitter.com/ygOX1vhE9j — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 12, 2019

AOC was referring to this tweeted out video that interspersed Omar’s words with images of 9/11.

WE WILL NEVER FORGET! pic.twitter.com/VxrGFRFeJM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2019

The tweet sparked outrage across Twitter.

Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are among those who have already rebuked Trump.

Ilhan Omar is a leader with strength and courage. She won't back down to Trump's racism and hate, and neither will we. The disgusting and dangerous attacks against her must end. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 13, 2019

The President is inciting violence against a sitting Congresswoman—and an entire group of Americans based on their religion. It's disgusting. It's shameful. And any elected leader who refuses to condemn it shares responsibility for it. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 13, 2019

