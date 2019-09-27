Bill Maher questioned whether it’s a good idea for Democrats to pursue impeachment and even said that Hunter Biden‘s Ukraine ties don’t look good.

Maher asked his panel who on the Democratic side benefits from this Ukraine scandal, and expressed doubt that it’s Joe Biden:

“He’s the hero that the villain is opposing and elevating in this matter, but you know what? The more I read about this — you know, I don’t think he was doing something terrible in Ukraine, but it’s just so — why can’t politicians tell their fucking kids ‘get a job’?”

Business Insider columnist Linette Lopez said, “It’s too swampy.”

“It just looks bad,” Maher continued. “And the Republicans are geniuses at muddying the water. It’s all gonna be about, ‘You did this in Ukraine? Well, Joe Biden did this.'”

Barney Frank swiped at the Trump family and said they’ve “made more money off their connection to Donald Trump in the three years since he was elected than Hunter Biden could make in ten lifetimes.”

He said that being accused of helping your family profit through political prominence by the Trumps “is like being called silly by the Three Stooges.”

Maher said at one point, “It does sound like something Don Jr. would do, and and if Don Jr. did it, it would be all Rachel Maddow was talking about.”

You can watch above, via HBO.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com