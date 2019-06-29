During the online-only Overtime segment of his show, Bill Maher wasn’t exactly too hopeful about what the upcoming Robert Mueller hearing can bring.

Maher’s been publicly critical of Mueller and said he doubts the special counsel will share any new information with Congress.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid said Mueller will not do Congress’ job for them and that if they want to rein him in, they should act and “stop outsourcing your jobs to Robert Mueller.”

Maher said that Mueller didn’t “step up when history called.”

The panel also talked about the star-studded Mueller report reading a few days ago, including big names like John Lithgow and Annette Bening.

“I don’t know what this accomplishes,” Maher said. “I don’t know.”

Max Brooks wryly said they shouldn’t necessarily be so skeptical because “there might be a lot of people who come out of those voting booths and say, ‘Listen, I was hardcore, right-wing MAGA, but then I heard the guy from 3rd Rock from the Sun… changed everything!'”

You can watch above, via HBO.

