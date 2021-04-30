Chris Christie Says He’d Give Trump an ‘A’ Grade: What Happened at End of His Presidency ‘Clouded His Accomplishments’

Chris Christie said on Fox News Friday night he would give Donald Trump’s presidency an A grade.

Christie repeatedly called out Trump over his false and completely ridiculous claims about the 2020 election. He even said rather directly on January 10th that Trump should be impeached for incitement to insurrection, after an angry mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol over the former president’s false statements.

Sean Hannity asked the former New Jersey governor what grade he would give Trump’s presidency.

“Overall I give the president an A,” Christie said.

Without directly referencing the riots or election attacks directly, Christie went on to say, “There were some things that happened specifically at the end of the presidency that I think had some things that clouded his accomplishments, and that’s why we as a party need to emphasize the issues you just talked about.”

Christie told Hannity he’s not ruling out a presidential run in 2024, and continued to say President Joe Biden is a liar.

Hannity asked Christie if he would challenge Trump in a primary.

“I would not make my decision based on anyone else who’s running,” Christie responded.

