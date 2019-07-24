CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said that though President Donald Trump and Special Counsel Robert Mueller are similar in background, they are wildly different in demeanor — and it looks like Trump is winning between the two of them.

“Look at who’s winning now, it certainly seems like Donald Trump is winning between the two of them,” said Toobin on CNN’s The Lead.

“I was struck by the enormous personal contrast between Robert Mueller and Donald Trump,” said Toobin. “They have a lot of common. They’re within months of each other in terms of how old they are, they were both raised in wealth, both Ivy League educated.”

“In demeanor, and approach, they’re from different planets. He said so much less than he could have said. He didn’t pass judgment beyond what was precisely in the report, and as we all know from watching tweets and watching the president, they are just so different,” Toobin said.

Former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean said Mueller is “a man who — if it had been Richard Nixon — wouldn’t go after the tapes because it would take too long.” He said Mueller did not vigorously pursue the investigation as he might have and this would “hang over” Mueller and the investigation.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com