On Fox News’ The Five, Dana Perino tried to dampen expectations about the the much-anticipated Justice Department review of possible FISA abuses in surveilling Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, effectively warning the show’s staunchly pro-Trump audience that the findings “will be underwhelming.”

Perino’s conclusion came after a New York Times story on Friday offered an early look at the watchdog report, which came out Friday. In it, the Times confirms an earlier report that an FBI lawyer doctored evidence used in the FISA application process, which the president then touted on Friday morning’s Fox & Friends and claimed that he thought the abuse “goes to the highest levels.” Instead, the story says that, while the investigation was at times “sloppy” and “unprofessional,” the surveillance of the Trump campaign was ultimately justified and that there was no political bias among top officials in the FBI like James Comey, Andrew McCabe, and Peter Strzok.

“The report debunks a series of conspiracy theories and insinuations about the F.B.I. that Mr. Trump and his allies have put forward over the past two years,” the Times notes.

Fellow The Five host Jesse Watters introduced the story by downplaying the significance of a report that has attracted much attention within many different corners of Fox News in recent months.

“Dana I don’t put a lot of stock in the IG,” Watters said dismissively. “I think the real action is [the] Durham [report] in 2020.”

“The New York Times reported it looks like the Horowitz report, the IG report, will say ‘Yes this happened at this low level,'” Perino noted, “but apparently it is going to say that they made no finding of politically biased actions by Comey, McCabe, the former deputy, of course, we know, and Peter Strzok.”

At which point, Juan Williams appeared on screen staring into the camera and shaking his head while saying in a I-told-you-so manner: “Nothing.”

“This IG report, I think, is going to be very underwhelming for the president’s supporters,” Perino concluded. “And no one will believe it either,” she said, appearing to acknowledge the coterie of fringe, hardcore Trump supporters on Reddit and Twitter that shift from one conspiracy theory to another.

“I don’t know. We will wait until we get the report,” Watters replied.

“I would like to jump to conclusions!” Greg Gutfled broke in with mockery of CNN coverage of other “bombshells.”

“This is going to be zip,” Williams said, about the impact of the report. “But it’s going to give the people in the far right conspiracy theorist world the opportunity for the next two weeks [until the report is released Dec. 9) to say ‘This is the real story. It’s not Trump impeachment. We don’t need John Bolton or Rudy Giuliani!'”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

